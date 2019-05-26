Up Close: Hammering out the New York City budget

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5317782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This is a crucial time for the biggest city in the country, because it's during this period when the budget of New York City is hammered out.There is wheeling and dealing, and real debates about the programs and services that affect the 8 and a half million people who live in the Big Apple.Mayor Bill de Blasio has proposed $92.5 billion for the budget that takes effect July 1.Only five states have budgets as large as New York City's.So how is this give and take discussion and debate process affected when the man who proposed this budget is running for president?It's a question I posed to New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.Also, if you're trying to teach your kids to avoid bullying and name calling, this past week wasn't the time to use Washington as an example.President Trump called his former Secretary of State 'dumb as a rock', and suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has lost it - all of this happening in the White House. Kids, don't do this in your house.How to get anything done with so much incivility and vitriol?Joining us to discuss it are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and from Washington, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.And on this Memorial Day weekend, there is a new memorial at the World Trade Center site, to honor all the people who rushed to Ground Zero to help, including police, firefighters, all the responders, and people from around the country.We now know that so many of them have died, and many more are sick from cancers caused by toxins in the air.With us are Anthony Gardner, Senior Vice President of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and the new addition, Dr. Jacqueline Moline of Northwell Health, who has diagnosed and treated thousands of World Trade Center responders, and Rob Serra, a retired FDNY firefighter who is now suffering a 9/11 illness.