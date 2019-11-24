Up Close: Outgoing NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5716381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It is a job that is at once both incredibly rewarding and incredibly stressful.It is a 24/7 experience, and at stake is nothing less than the safety and lives of 8 and a half million people.We're talking about the Commissioner of the NYPD, the largest police department in the country.The man who held that position for the past 39 months and is now in his final week, is our guest on Up Close this week.The 43rd Commissioner of the NYPD, James O'Neill.Also this week, we discuss the impeachment hearings regarding President Trump as well as the latest Democratic presidential debate with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.