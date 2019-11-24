Politics

Up Close: Outgoing NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It is a job that is at once both incredibly rewarding and incredibly stressful.

It is a 24/7 experience, and at stake is nothing less than the safety and lives of 8 and a half million people.

We're talking about the Commissioner of the NYPD, the largest police department in the country.

The man who held that position for the past 39 months and is now in his final week, is our guest on Up Close this week.

The 43rd Commissioner of the NYPD, James O'Neill.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.



Also this week, we discuss the impeachment hearings regarding President Trump as well as the latest Democratic presidential debate with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnypdjames o'neillup close
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn streets
NY high school football team wins 2nd playoff game with coach
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
Show More
National Grid faces deadline following threat from Gov. Cuomo
Teen found dead on tracks may have been subway surfing
MTA: LIRR derailment in Queens will not affect Monday commute
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Little Italy decorated to look like 1975 for 'The Irishman'
More TOP STORIES News