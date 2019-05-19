Up Close: Mayor de Blasio launches presidential bid

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5307879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with former New York congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5307884" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's not exactly a lesson in how to play nice. Two New Yorkers are trying to outdo each other in a race for president that figures to be long and not very nice.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is showing an eagerness to do battle with President Donald Trump, and the president is equally eager to counter punch.Joining us to discuss the race for the White House are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.Also with us this week is a political trailblazer, Elizabeth Holtzman.In 1972, at age 31, she won in the primary against 50-year Democratic congressman and chairman of the House Judiciary Committe Emanuel Celler.At the time Holtzman was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, a record she held for more than 40 years.And after winning election, she ended up on the House Judiciary Committee as the Watergate scandal started to erupt.Holtzman voted to impeach Richard Nixon, and last year she wrote a book, "The Case for Impeaching Trump".And sitting down with us for a studio interview this week is the Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Rick Cotton.----------