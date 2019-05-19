Politics

Up Close: Mayor de Blasio launches presidential bid

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's not exactly a lesson in how to play nice. Two New Yorkers are trying to outdo each other in a race for president that figures to be long and not very nice.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is showing an eagerness to do battle with President Donald Trump, and the president is equally eager to counter punch.

Joining us to discuss the race for the White House are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

Also with us this week is a political trailblazer, Elizabeth Holtzman.

In 1972, at age 31, she won in the primary against 50-year Democratic congressman and chairman of the House Judiciary Committe Emanuel Celler.

At the time Holtzman was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, a record she held for more than 40 years.

And after winning election, she ended up on the House Judiciary Committee as the Watergate scandal started to erupt.

Holtzman voted to impeach Richard Nixon, and last year she wrote a book, "The Case for Impeaching Trump".
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with former New York congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman.



And sitting down with us for a studio interview this week is the Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Rick Cotton.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsup close2020 presidential electionport authoritymayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect accused of exposing himself to 2 boys in Brooklyn
Video: Defunct steelmaker's 21-story headquarters imploded
8-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas found safe, police say
'American Idol' to be crowned tonight
Police officer hurt when driver pulls away following dispute in the Bronx
NYC holds free paper shredding events at locations around the city
80-year-old woman in crosswalk killed by taxi in SoHo
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm Sunday
Construction worker killed after falling near Grand Central Terminal
Biden rejects anger, calls for national unity at Philadelphia rally
2 NJ police officers injured after being dragged by fleeing suspect
Video: Billboard catches fire in the middle of Times Square
More TOP STORIES News