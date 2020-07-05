up close

Up Close: NYC budget, is Tri-State vulnerable to new surge of COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer on the City's 2021 budget which reallocates $1 billion from the NYPD to support youth and community services and Dr. Jennifer Ashton speaks on the threat of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the Tri-State.

Scott Stringer has served as New York City's Comptroller, the City's chief fiscal and auditing officer, since 2014.

The City Council passed the New York City budget for the 2021 fiscal year late Tuesday night, which includes redistributing $1 billion from the NYPD budget.

Stringer says the focus of the budget negotiations was investing in the communities and children who were most negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States is in the midst of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

This week, the nation's leading infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted we could start seeing up to 100,000 new cases a day.

ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Aston speaks about how vulnerable the Tri-State is to a new surge in the virus.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss President Donald Trump's handling of the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

