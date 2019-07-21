Politics

Up Close: New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson on the blackout

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After the massive blackout in Manhattan that left thousands of people without electricity, many questions remain about what went wrong.

This week on Up Close, we talk about the power outage with New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

Also with us is Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, the author of a resolution in the House of Representatives condemning President Trump for suggesting that four Democratic congresswomen of color go back to their countries, even though all are US citizens, and three of the four were born here.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey.



Finally, the nation marked the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this past weekend.

It meant a lot to the country, at a time when it was bitterly divided over a war and over civil rights.

The Nixon era brought with it a new kind of attack on dissent and discussion. The mantra became a bumper sticker - America: love it or leave it.

The my way or the highway philosophy is so unAmerican, so much against the soul of what this nation stands for.

Are we moving there again? Joining us to discuss it are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News political director Rick Klein.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC's political director Rick Klein.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york city councilpower outageup close
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman and child killed in fire at home in Queens
10-to-12-foot shark spotted in shallow waters off Long Island
Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave
AccuWeather Alert: Sweltering heat, humidity continues
Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
Ocasio-Cortez: Trump enjoyed crowd chants of 'Send her back!'
Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
Show More
Artists withdraw from show at Whitney Museum over tear gas link
3 firefighters injured after fire breaks out near Bronx auto body shop
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
Woman stabbed in neck with needle in NYC bank
Police: Robber put candy store worker in chokehold, stabbed him
More TOP STORIES News