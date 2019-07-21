Up Close: New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson on the blackout

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5409331" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After the massive blackout in Manhattan that left thousands of people without electricity, many questions remain about what went wrong.This week on Up Close, we talk about the power outage with New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.Also with us is Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, the author of a resolution in the House of Representatives condemning President Trump for suggesting that four Democratic congresswomen of color go back to their countries, even though all are US citizens, and three of the four were born here.Finally, the nation marked the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this past weekend.It meant a lot to the country, at a time when it was bitterly divided over a war and over civil rights.The Nixon era brought with it a new kind of attack on dissent and discussion. The mantra became a bumper sticker - America: love it or leave it.The my way or the highway philosophy is so unAmerican, so much against the soul of what this nation stands for.Are we moving there again? Joining us to discuss it are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News political director Rick Klein.----------