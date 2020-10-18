Up Close: Battle for New York's 2nd Congressional District seat, Trump and Biden Town Hall event recap

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York's 2nd Congressional District seat is open for the first time in three decades.The 2nd Congressional District represents the South Shore of Long Island and includes Southwestern Suffolk County and a portion of Southeastern Nassau County.Republican Representative Peter King currently holds the seat.King has represented the state for fourteen terms and announced his plans to retire from the House last November 2019.Democrat Jackie Gordon and Republican Andrew Garbarino are each vying to represent New York's 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.Both candidates are here to explain their campaign platform and why they are the district's right choice.With only two weeks left until Election Day, the presidential campaign heats up.Political Director of ABC Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discusses President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign strategy and the latest polling results.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.