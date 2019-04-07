Up Close: One-on-one with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy says drivers in New Jersey will be dramatically affected by New York's new plan to charge for driving into Midtown Manhattan - all in the hopes of cutting traffic AND raising money to help the beleaguered and financially strapped MTA.
As he proves in our interview on Up Close, Gov. Murphy is trying to ply some influence in all this.
Did New York Gov. Cuomo foresee that New Jersey folks might have some concern about congestion pricing? If so, why didn't he seek to involve other stakeholders?
A similar problem arose in the Amazon fiasco - where interested parties, stakeholders, weren't consulted, and weren't allowed a seat in the room where it happens.
A fascinating and wide-ranging interview with Gov. Murphy on Up Close, including how this first-time elected official perceives his first 15 months on the job, and his views about legalizing marijuana, proposing a millionaire's tax, bringing back the federal deduction for state and local taxes, and the Gateway project to add another tunnel under the Hudson River.
We also discuss the week in politics with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.
