Up Close: Rep. Adriano Espaillat on the impeachment inquiry

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the impeachment showdown continues in Washington, the Democrats are building their case against President Trump, mostly in closed door testimony.But behind those doors there are Republicans as well, and what they are hearing is reportedly having an impact.The crisis is growing and the public hearing on impeachment begins in less than a month.This week on Up Close, we discuss that and more with second term Democratic congressman from New York, Adriano Espaillat.Also, a new report by the New York City Comptroller says domestic violence is fueling the homeless crisis. Two out of five families are forced out of their homes by abusive relationships.We talk with Comptroller Scott Stringer about that, and why so many businesses have gone out of business in New York City.Finally, if you're having trouble following the impeachment inquiry process, know that you're not alone.It sounds more complicated than it is.Joining us to help make sense of it all are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.