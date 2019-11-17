Politics

Up Close: Rep. Eliot Engel of NY on impeachment hearings

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first two days of public impeachment hearings against President Trump were held last week.

The vote to impeach will be up to Congress, but the audience is also the American people.

What is the reaction to all this disturbing testimony, and the painful process known as impeachment?

This week on Up Close, we ask Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee.

We'll also talk with Republican Rep. Peter King of Long Island, asking whether the hearings have changed his mind, and why has he become the 20th GOP congressman to announce he's calling it quits.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with Rep. Peter King of Long Island.



Finally, what a week ahead with an impeachment hearing continuing in Congress, and the 5th Democratic presidential primary debate.

We discuss it with our political team, consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein in Washington.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

