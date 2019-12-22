Politics

Up Close: Sen. Bob Menendez of NJ on the impeachment trial

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment this week against President Donald Trump, making him just the third US president ever to be impeached.

Now the case moves on to a trial in the Senate, which is just as politically divided as the House.

Joining us on this week's Up Close was one of the jurors, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, and I asked him if it is a foregone conclusion that President Trump won't be forced out of office.

Also with us: New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

There was no shortage of topics to discuss, including homelessness and housing, empty storefronts, crimefighting and the NYPD, public transportation, and his 'not exchanging holiday cards' relationship with Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Bill Ritter taks with New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.



Finally, how did the Democratic candidates do in the shadow of impeachment, and with the country hugely divided?

We discuss the historic week in politics with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.
Bill Ritter talks with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

