Up Close: Sen. Cory Booker of NJ and Congressman Max Rose on the impeachment trial

NEW YORK CITY -- The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump is about to enter its second week. The question becomes whether democratic house managers have made a good enough case.

Have they raised enough evidence and questions that some republican senators might be swayed to hear from witnesses--or do they need more evidence?

This morning we talk to one of the jurors in that trial U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Also with us today is Congressman Max Rose, the democrat representative of a swing district in Staten Island who voted for impeachment--even though Staten Island is the only New York City borough that Donald Trump won in 2016.

Congressman Rose will weigh in on the Impeachment trials, how they have affected the congressional agenda and his new campaign to back military veterans now running for congress.

Max Rose weighs in on the 2nd week of Impeachment trials



Our political team--Hank Sheinkoph and Rick Klein will weigh in with their thoughts on the Impeachment trial.

Our political team--Hank Sheinkoph and Rick Klein weigh in on the Impeachment trial

