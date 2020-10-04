up close

Up Close: Washington reacts to Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, Washington is reacting and dealing with the fallout after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Senate Minority Leader U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Judiciary Committee Member U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey join Bill Ritter for this week's "Up Close" to discuss what has happened over the last few days.

President Donald Trump went through a "very concerning" period Friday and faces a "critical" next two days in his fight against COVID-19 at a military hospital, his chief of staff said Saturday - in contrast to a rosier assessment moments earlier by Trump doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission.

Trump remained at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday. He offered his own assessment of his status Saturday evening in a video from his hospital suite, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon."

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf also join Bill Ritter to talk about the uncertainty that looms after the president's diagnosis.

