BREAKING NEWS
2020 election results: Biden calls for unity, calm amid vote count
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE | NYC reacts after president-elect announcement
Full Story
New York State Lottery Drawing
Watch Now
Crowds celebrate in NYC after Biden win
Watch Now
Joe Biden set to become President of the United States: WATCH LIVE
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Coronavirus
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Politics
Upper West Side reacts to Joe Biden winning presidential election
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
politics
upper west side
vote 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joe Biden apparent winner of US presidency
LIVE | NYC reacts after president-elect announcement
Local leaders, officials react to apparent Biden victory
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
What next for President Donald Trump?
How to build a government: Transition challenges await Biden
Joe Biden's journey to the presidency: Stumbles, tragedies, triumph
Show More
Joe Biden declared winner of Pennsylvania, set to become 46th president
Trump faces tough road in getting SCOTUS to intervene in election
Dance parties, celebrations erupt in US streets amid apparent Biden victory
Doug Emhoff set to become 1st second gentleman
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News