Politics

US Space Force members get a new name: 'guardians'

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration celebrated the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force on Friday by announcing that its members will be known as "guardians."

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.

"It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians," Pence said. "Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come."

President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvice president mike pencegovernmentmilitaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over $20K worth of cash, jewelry stolen in violent home invasion
COVID Live Updates: NY breaks single day record for most positive tests
NY's first COVID vaccine recipients provide health update
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
Suffolk County sees highest infection rate since beginning of the pandemic
Sister of fallen NJ officer following brother's path, gets his badge number
House passes 2-day bill to avert government shutdown
Show More
Cuomo: 'I do not believe we are destined for a shutdown'
NYC's outdoor dining bathroom guidance sparks criticism, confusion
NYPD's K-9s featured in new calendar, new class of dogs training
Admission changes to selective NYC middle and high schools to address segregation
Whitney Houston mural unveiled near Grammy Museum in NJ
More TOP STORIES News