US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday

By Sunday, the massively popular app TikTok and messaging platform WeChat will be blocked from U.S. app stores, the Department of Commerce announced Friday.This implies that mobile users in the U.S. will be barred from downloading or updating the applications. Users would also be unable to transfer funds or process payments through WeChat.The action is a direct response to an Aug. 6 order in which Trump said TikTok "reportedly censors content that the Chinese Communist Party deems politically sensitive," is potentially a source for disinformation campaigns and "threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information."Some security experts have raised concerns that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States, creating a security risk.TikTok maintains that it has not shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government and would not do so, says it does not censor videos at the request of Chinese authorities and notes that moderators for U.S. operations are led by a U.S. team.The government order also raises questions about California tech giant Oracle's recent deal to take over U.S. operations of TikTok, a requirement by the Trump administration for the app to continue operating in the U.S.Details of the Oracle-TikTok deal were sketchy at best. Oracle was among the pool of bidders, including Microsoft and Walmart, to buy TikTok's American operations.Oracle, in confirming it was the winning bidder Monday, didn't refer to the deal as a sale or acquisition, instead saying it was chosen as TikTok's "trusted technology provider."It's unclear at this point what assets, if any, Oracle would actually acquire.