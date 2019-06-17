Politics

US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Middle East in response to 'hostile behavior' by Iranian forces: Pentagon

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday June 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

TEHRAN, Iran -- U.S. officials say the Pentagon is sending about 1,000 additional American troops to the Middle East, as commanders try to bolster security for forces and allies in the region from what authorities say is a growing threat from Iran.

Officials say the deployment includes security forces and troops for additional surveillance and intelligence gathering in the region.

The troops are part of a broader military package of options that were initially laid out to U.S. leaders late last month, totaling as much as 10,000 forces, Patriot missile batteries, aircraft and ships.

The latest decision comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials reach out to leaders in Asia and Europe to convince them that Iran was behind alleged attacks on shipping along a Middle East oil route.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpmiddle eastpentagonsoldiersmilitarygovernmentu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpiran
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
Yonkers firefighters help deliver baby on Father's Day
4 shot, 3 arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally
At least 4 hurt after car crashes into store in NJ strip mall
Man accused of smuggling 34 live birds to JFK through curlers
Show More
Ex-FDNY EMS dispatcher sentenced in college student's death
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
VIDEO: Turbulence smashes flight attendant into ceiling
Alex Jones accused of sending child porn to lawyers in Sandy Hook case
PD: Man stands on porch to record 3 people in bathroom of LI home
More TOP STORIES News