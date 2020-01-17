Politics

US service members injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack, officials say

U.S. Soldiers inspect the site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials said on Thursday some American troops were injured in the Iranian missile attack from earlier this month despite initial reports that no one was hurt.

ABC News confirmed approximately 11 U.S. service members were flown out of Iraq for treatment in the last 24 to 36 hours.

Eight were taken to Landstuhl, Germany, while another three were transported to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Some injured in the Jan. 8 attack on the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq suffered traumatic brain injuries. They were recently evacuated out of Iraq.

The severity of their injuries was not clear due to HIPPA laws. A U.S. official said the service members' symptoms had worsened enough to warrant being evacuated.

"While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

Iran's attack was retaliation for a U.S. airstrike near a Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsiraqmilitaryu.s. & worldiran
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officers speak out after saving teen from sword attack
24-year-old woman shot in rear end during attempted robbery in NYC
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Man trashes CT Bloomingdale's in violent rampage
27-year-old woman found suffocated in Long Island home
Therapist charged with killing family, dog faced fraud probe in CT
Rep. Ayanna Pressley goes public with alopecia and baldness
Show More
NYPD: Suspect throws bleach in woman's face on subway platform
Woman killed by wood that flew off Queens building
Gilgo Beach murders: Photo shows initialed belt used by suspect
Woman found dismembered in plastic tub in Philadelphia
Police hope someone saw LI drive-by victim interact with killer
More TOP STORIES News