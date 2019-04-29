Politics

Van crashed into FL cafe while NJ Sen. Cory Booker held event

The senator was not injured.

MIAMI (WABC) -- Video shows the minivan that crashed into a Florida cafe while Senator Cory Booker was holding an event inside.

Police say the crash was unrelated to the Democratic presidential candidate's event.

Booker was in the middle of speaking when the crash happened and had to delay his speech while police responded.

The van's passenger was hurt, and the driver was taken into custody.

