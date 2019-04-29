MIAMI (WABC) -- Video shows the minivan that crashed into a Florida cafe while Senator Cory Booker was holding an event inside.
Police say the crash was unrelated to the Democratic presidential candidate's event.
Booker was in the middle of speaking when the crash happened and had to delay his speech while police responded.
The van's passenger was hurt, and the driver was taken into custody.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Van crashed into FL cafe while NJ Sen. Cory Booker held event
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News