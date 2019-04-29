Politics

Van crashes into Florida cafe while Senator Cory Booker holds event

By Eyewitness News
MIAMI (WABC) -- Video shows a minivan that crashed into a Florida cafe while Senator Cory Booker was holding an event inside.

Police say the crash was unrelated to the Democratic presidential candidate's event.

Booker was in the middle of speaking when the crash happened and had to delay his speech while police responded.

The van's passenger was hurt, and the driver was taken into custody.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfloridatrentoncory bookercrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News