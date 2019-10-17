Vaping summit in NYC co-hosted by governors of NY, NJ, CT, and PA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lawmakers from several states will be in New York City for a summit addressing the vaping crisis.
The summit is being co-hosted by the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.
They're looking to discuss policy when it comes to cannabis and vaping while discussing ways to work together as a region to tackle the vaping crisis.
There will be an opening session followed by several policy sessions continuing throughout the day.
