POLITICS

Florida veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for President Trump's border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

Companies created potential designs for the border wall (KTRK)

MIRAMAR, Florida --
A GoFundMe campaign attributed to a Florida veteran is seeking donations to help fund a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The campaign, entitled "We The People Will Fund The Wall", launched Sunday and has raised more than $4 million in small donations as of Thursday morning.

The fundraising team, led by Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran Brian Kolfage, says that if the 63 million people who supported President Donald Trump's election pledge $80 apiece, the wall will become a reality.

"As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," Kolfage wrote. "Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society."

Kolfage also wrote that he is a supporter of legal immigration.

"I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfundraiserveterangofundmeborder wallPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump declares victory over ISIS, will withdraw from Syria
Senate passes bill to keep government running into 2019
NJ governor looks back on first year in office, looks ahead to 2019
Mayor appoints 1st Latina to lead NYC health department
More Politics
Top Stories
NJ gas station clerk fatally shot during robbery
Waiting to kill: New video of suspect in Queens stabbing
AccuWeather Alert as major storm develops along East Coast
NYC hospital transforms its basement into a winter wonderland
What is this mysterious light seen in the night sky?
Suspect charged in terrifying 2014 home invasion, sex assault
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
30-year-old man killed in New Jersey house fire
Show More
Mom charged after kids found home alone watching 'Home Alone'
Man arrested for allegedly scamming $45K from elderly woman
LIVE: de Blasio announces support for legal pot in NYC
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
Judge declines to dismiss Weinstein sex assault case
More News