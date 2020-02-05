iowa caucuses

VIDEO: Iowa Caucus-goer pulls support for Pete Buttigieg after learning he's gay

CRESCO, Iowa -- An Iowa Caucus-goer was caught on video trying to withdraw her support for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg after learning that he's gay.

In the video shot Feb. 3 in Cresco, Iowa, the voter is seen asking to change her vote, prompting Buttigieg precinct captain Nikki Heever to tell her that a candidate's sexuality shouldn't dictate how she votes.

The voter asks Heever: "Are you saying that he has a same-sex partner... Pete?"

Heever tells the woman this is "common knowledge."



"Are you kidding? Then I don't want anybody like that in the White House," the voter responded. "So can I have my card back?"

The footage was captured by filmmaker Annabel Park during a livestream of events.

"I would like you to just dig deep inside and think, should it matter if it's a woman or if it's a man or if they're heterosexual or homosexual, if you believe in what they say? That's my question to you," Heever is heard responding.

Park told Storyful the voter had originally voted for Amy Klobuchar. When she learned Klobuchar was no longer viable at the caucus center, she opted for Buttigieg.

After learning he is gay, she changed her vote to Elizabeth Warren, Park said.

Many on social media have praised Heever for how she handled the situation.

See more stories and videos related to the Iowa Caucuses here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspete buttigiegprimary electiongaylgbtqvotingpresidential racevote 20202020 presidential electionu.s. & worldiowa caucuseslgbt
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IOWA CAUCUSES
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Iowa caucus: Democratic candidates hustle to fire up voters
Up Close: Councilman Corey Johnson and Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Results come back negative for 1st possible case of coronavirus in NYC
1 dead, several injured in house fire in Queens
Macy's to close 125 stores, launch new store format
At least 10 House Dems say they'll skip State of the Union
Man snatches coat out of 88-year-old woman's arms in NYC
'Live's After Oscar Show' returns for a 9th year
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Show More
NYC starts year with spike in shootings, major crimes
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do now
Man stabbed in chest while leaving Brooklyn bodega
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico
New Jersey police K-9 finds child missing more than 10 hours
More TOP STORIES News