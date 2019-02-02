POLITICS

Virginia Governor Northam refuses to resign despite admitting to blackface

Sandra Bookman has the details.

ALAN SUDERMAN
RICHMOND, Virginia --
Democratic presidential hopefuls are getting their first major test on how they will address racial tensions that have polarized American life.

A racist photo tied to Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from his days in medical school has prompted them to deal with the question.

Nearly every major declared and potential Democratic candidate called for Northam's resignation after the disclosure of the yearbook photo, which shows one person in blackface and another hooded in white Klan regalia.

Their reactions came before Northam said during a news conference Saturday that he was not in the photo on his page of the 1984 yearbook.

A prominent Democratic strategist, Symone Sanders, says candidates already face challenges explaining their own records on racially fraught matters and now must deal with the Northam issue.

Virginia's attorney general is calling for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign.

Mark Herring said in a statement Saturday that it's no longer possible for Northam to "lead our Commonwealth."

Herring is the latest prominent Democrat to call for the Democratic governor to step down. Others calling for Northam's resignation include the Virginia Democratic Party, the state House Democratic Caucus and many Democratic candidates for president.

Herring's statement followed Northam's press conference at which he denied being in a medical school yearbook photo that shows a person in blackface standing next to someone in a Ku Klux Klan costume.

Northam, however, admitted to wearing blackface as Michael Jackson at a dance contest

ku klux klangovernorpoliticsu.s. & worldVirginia
