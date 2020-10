Vote 2020 Town Hall: What to know before Election Day

EMBED >More News Videos Host Sade Baderinwa and a panel of experts navigate everything you need to know for the 2020 election.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC7NY held another a Vote 2020 Your Voice Town Hall on getting out the vote, voter registration, and other important things to know ahead of the election.Host Sade Baderinwa and a panel of experts navigated everything you need to know for the 2020 election.The guests included:Jo-Ann Yoo, Executive Director of the Asian American Federation Laura W. Brill, Director of The Civics Center Andrea Hailey, CEO of vote.org Ralina Cardona, National Vice President for the Northeast League of United Latin American Citizens Below is what you need to know for the Tri-State area ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2020. Scroll down for additional resources from Vote.org.Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 27, 2020, same-day registration available on Election DayVoter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now register to vote online. New Jersey will hold its first-ever general election mostly by mail this year because of the governor's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor and Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to require all registered voters be sent a mail-in ballot.Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020New York City Board of Elections director Michael Ryan says the city has received hundreds of thousands of absentee ballot applications, and an absentee ballot drop off box will be stationed at every Election Day site and at all early voting sites.The boxes will also be at the front reception counters at the borough Board of Election offices. CLICK HERE for a clickable map to show your local Board of Elections officeRequest a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE