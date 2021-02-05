Coronavirus

VP Kamala Harris casts tie-breaking vote on budget resolution to pass $1.9T COVID relief package

The Senate has wrapped its budget reconciliation process with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris
WASHINGTON -- The Senate just wrapped its budget reconciliation process with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris, providing Democrats with a simple majority to proceed with its coronavirus stimulus package without Republican support.

The measure, which the House is expected to adopt later today, sets aside room for up to $1.89 trillion in deficit spending to combat the pandemic and provide financial aid to millions while the economy recovers.

The implementing legislation for the budget reconciliation package, which Democrats used to sidestep the Senate's usual 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass with a simple majority, will start to take shape in a dozen House committees next week.

It was Harris' first tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

"The yays are 50. The nays are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative. And the concurrent resolution as amended is adopted," she declared just after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

This breaking story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.kamala harriscoronavirussenatestimulus fundscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcongresscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Increased indoor capacity at NJ businesses begins, Newark keeps curfew
Yankee Stadium opens as COVID vaccine mega-site
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Woman collects NYC garbage, sells it to farmers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Yankee Stadium opens as COVID vaccine mega-site
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
AccuWeather: Light rain mix
Increased indoor capacity at NJ businesses begins, Newark keeps curfew
How Chinatown businesses are fighting to survive the pandemic
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down by the summer
Woman collects NYC garbage, sells it to farmers
Show More
"I thought I was gonna die": Man recounts brutal subway slashing
Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC
Firefighters rescue 77-year-old woman stuck inside van for days
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Shelter dog returns favor and gives owner 2nd chance at life
More TOP STORIES News