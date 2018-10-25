POLITICS

WABC-TV to host US Senate debate between Kirsten Gillibrand and Chele Farley

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details on the Senate debate.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
WABC-TV, the most watched station in the country, will host the New York State U.S. Senate debate between Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican rival Chele Farley today.

The 30-minute debate, beginning at 1:30 p.m., will be held in the Eyewitness News studio in New York City and streamed live on abc7NY.com, the WABC Eyewitness News app and Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter, the debate will also air during the station's weekly political flagship show "Up Close with Bill Ritter" on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

WABC has offered the broadcast to other ABC affiliates in New York to ensure statewide linear coverage.

As the No. 1 source of local news and information in the New York market, WABC was identified as the best platform for the debate after it was canceled on a local cable channel last week.

"We are thrilled to bring the candidates' viewpoints to New Yorkers across the state through our streaming and linear coverage of the debate," said Debra O'Connell, president and general manager, WABC-TV. "It is our mission to serve viewers by providing objective insights on local races that will shape the future of our communities."

"It's essential we provide an open public debate statewide for the candidates to address the key issues of our time," Eyewitness News anchor and debate host Bill Ritter added. "As a New York newsman for over 20 years, I've heard firsthand from viewers about the issues that affect their lives and our communities."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmidterm electionskirsten gillibrandnew york state politicsdebatecongressNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Menendez, Hugin clash in only debate of NJ Senate race
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Divisive rhetoric eyed after pipe bombs mailed to pols, CNN
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Sketches released of women whose bodies found taped together
No winner, Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
NYC security ramped up after explosive devices sent
Ice-T accused of toll evasion, arrested at GWB
Mother demands answers after daughter dies at NJ rehab facility
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates, drink their blood
Show More
Single ticket claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
2 dead, suspect captured after shooting at Ky. grocery store: Police
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
AccuWeather Alert: Willa remnants to be part of weekend nor'easter
Menendez, Hugin clash in only debate of NJ Senate race
More News