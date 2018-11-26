POLITICS

Wake set for New York State Senator José Peralta in Astoria

The wake will be held on Monday in Queens.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A wake will be held Monday for New York State Senator Jose Peralta.

Family and friends will gather alongside New York lawmakers to remember Peralta at Joseph Farenga and Sons Funeral Home in Astoria from 2-8 p.m.

Peralta died last Wednesday after his wife says he suffered septic shock.

A GoFundMe campaign raised $25,000 to help pay for his funeral.

Governor Cuomo donated $10,000 to the fund.

His funeral will be held Tuesday at Saint Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church in Jackson Heights at 10:30 a.m.

