2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially kicks off 2020 presidential campaign

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Elizabeth Warren kicked off her 2020 presidential campaign during a Feb. 9 rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts. (CNN)

LAWRENCE, Mass. --
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has made her presidential candidacy official, kicking off her bid for the White House at a rally in the working-class town of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Democrat joins a crowded field in her party's primary. She hopes that her call to fight back against a "rigged system" will resonate as she battles at least five fellow senators for the nomination and chance to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

Warren delivered a sharp call for change at her presidential kickoff, decrying a "middle-class squeeze" that has left Americans crunched with "too little accountability for the rich, too little opportunity for everyone else." She and her backers hope that message can distinguish her in a crowded Democratic field and help her move past the controversy surrounding her past claims to Native American heritage.

Weaving specific policy prescriptions into her remarks, from Medicare for All to the elimination of Washington "lobbying as we know it," Warren avoided taking direct jabs at President Donald Trump. She aimed for a broader institutional shift instead, urging supporters to choose "a government that makes different choices, choices that reflect our values."

Warren was the first high-profile Democrat to signal interest in running for the White House, forming an exploratory committee on New Year's Eve.

SEE ALSO: Who's running for president in 2020? List of candidates for Democratic nomination
EMBED More News Videos

Senator Elizabeth Warren had a career in academia before she gained national exposure in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpresidential racecampaignu.s. & worlddemocratsMassachusetts
Related
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Elizabeth Warren: What to know about 2020 candidate
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Elizabeth Warren: What to know about 2020 candidate
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Sen. Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run
Cory Booker: What to know about NJ senator running for president
More 2020 presidential election
POLITICS
Elizabeth Warren: What to know about 2020 candidate
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Sources: Amazon 'reconsidering' New York City move
Gov. Murphy talks with Eyewitness News about minimum wage hike
More Politics
Top Stories
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
13 teens, 1 adult injured in NYC school bus crash
Mother charged with murder of missing NJ toddler
Huskies enter home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
VIDEO: Woman struck in hit-and-run while walking with driver's ex
NJ teacher accused of offering student money for nudes
Sources: Amazon 'reconsidering' New York City move
Mom of woman found in suitcase says daughter feared for her life
Show More
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot multiple times in back in Bronx
Female teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student
Woman caught on camera trashing NJ convenience store
Boyfriend arrested after pregnant woman fatally stabbed in NYC
4 kids, one of them only 11, wanted in subway station robbery
More News