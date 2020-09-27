supreme court

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett acceptance speech

By Michael Tarm, Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump announced the news Saturday. The selection is likely to energize the president's base weeks before Election Day.

Barrett, a judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a devout Roman Catholic, has been hailed by religious conservatives and others on the right as an ideological heir to conservative icon Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court justice for whom she clerked. But liberals say her legal views are too heavily influenced by her religious beliefs and fear her ascent to the nation's highest court could lead to a scaling back of hard-fought abortion rights.

Barrett was considered to be a finalist in 2018 before Trump nominated Justice Brett Kavanaugh for the seat vacated when Justice Anthony Kennedy retired. At just 48, Barrett would be the youngest justice, and her tenure could last for decades.

Here's a bio box on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, age 48



  • A judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017 and considered once before by Trump for a high court seat; her three-year judicial record shows a clear and consistent conservative bent.
  • A graduate of the University of Notre Dame Law School and Rhodes College who has taught law at Notre Dame, worked for a Washington law firm and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
  • A devout Catholic mother of seven and Louisiana native born in 1972, she would be the youngest justice on the current court if confirmed.


VIDEO: Pres. Donald Trump introduces Amy Coney Barrett
President Donald Trump introduces the country to his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

