Candidates face off in third Democratic debate on ABC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The third debate of the Democratic presidential primary is underway with the top candidates sharing the debate stage for the first time.Ten hopefuls are meeting Thursday in Houston. Former Vice President Joe Biden is at center stage along with two of his closest rivals, progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.The three have not been on stage together during previous debates, which were split over two nights. Tougher requirements to qualify for the debate stage winnowed the number of candidates this time, resulting in a one-night debate.The debate is being held at Texas Southern University, a public, historically black university, and will air from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on Channel 7 WABC-TV, abc7NY.com and across ABC, Univision with a Spanish translation, and on ABC News Live . The streaming channel is available on the ABCNews.com Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEight websites and mobile phone apps, as well as Hulu Live, The Roku Channel, Facebook Watch, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News, and Twitter.The 10 candidates certified by the Democratic National Committee to participate in the debate, hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision, are (in alphabetical order):Former Vice President Joe BidenNew Jersey Sen. Cory BookerSouth Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete ButtigiegFormer Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián CastroCalifornia Sen. Kamala HarrisMinnesota Sen. Amy KlobucharFormer Texas Rep. Beto O'RourkeVermont Sen. Bernie SandersMassachusetts Sen. Elizabeth WarrenEntrepreneur Andrew YangThe debate format will be one minute and 15 seconds for direct responses to questions and 45 seconds for responses and rebuttals. Candidates will have the opportunity to deliver opening statements, but there will be no closing statements.ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC News "World News Tonight" Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir, ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos will moderate.In the two prior debates in Miami and Detroit earlier this summer, the current two polling front-runners never tangled on the same stage. But in this debate, Biden and Warren are set to clash for the first time as the field enters a new phase of the primary."This is a potential pivot point in the campaign," said ABC News Political Director Rick Klein. "Democratic voters have said for a long time they want fewer options, they have that starting now."ABC News is out with a new poll showing the top five Democratics, from Biden all the way to Buttigieg, would beat President Trump if the election were held today."I think that's an important metric," said Klein. "Because so much of this is about electability. Democrats want to win. They want to win really badly . And so far all of the major Democrats can say they can match up and beat him. Joe Biden has a stronger case and his numbers have been more consistent in that direction and I think that's key to understanding why his support is as strong as it is."The new poll also shows Trump's job approval rating down to 38 percent, with 56 percent disapproving of his job performance.The ideological divide within the Democratic Party will be front and center in the debate. Biden will be up against both progressive stalwarts Warren and Sanders, who have avoided criticizing each other so far this cycle, and who even teamed up to champion their shared vision for transformative progressive reform during the July debate.But Warren might not have an ally this time to help play defense against an expected new round of criticism. After spending the first part of the year trailing Sanders, Warren often now outpaces her liberal colleague in recent polls.Biden, with a target on his back, is expected to have to fend off attacks from all sides with Harris, Booker, Buttigieg and Yang all armed with fresh ammunition. Klobuchar is another middle-of-the-road candidate who might take aim at a progressive agenda that touts Medicare for All and free public college tuition.Castro and O'Rourke, both appearing in their home state, are also on the same stage again, potentially teeing up another wrangle between the two Texans.Earlier this year, prior to the first Democratic debates, the DNC announced more stringent qualifying rules for the fall debates in September and October.In order to qualify for the September debate, candidates needed to cross both the polling and grassroots funding thresholds. Candidates must have received 2% or more support in at least four national polls or polls conducted in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada and have been publicly released between June 28 and August 28.Any candidates' four qualifying polls must have been sponsored by one or more of the following organizations approved by the DNC: The Associated Press, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, the Des Moines Register, Fox News, Monmouth University, NBC News, The New York Times, National Public Radio, Quinnipiac University, University of New Hampshire, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the Washington Post and Winthrop University. They also needed to be conducted by different organizations or -- if by the same organization -- had to be in different geographical areas.Candidates also needed to receive donations from at least 130,000 unique donors over the course of the election cycle, with a minimum of 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. Qualifying donations must have been received by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 28 for the September debate.The ABC News Democratic Debate will air live on Channel 7 WABC-TV and nationally across the ABC Television Network, Univision with a Spanish translation, and on ABC News Live . The streaming channel is available on the ABCNews.com Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEigh t websites and mobile phone apps, as well as Hulu Live, The Roku Channel, Facebook Watch, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News, and Twitter.----------