Empire State Building salutes the election and apparent winners, Biden and Harris

The build was lighted in America's colors in honor of the 2020 United States Election and the apparent winners Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.
Harris is set to become the first Black, Asian woman Vice President.
MORE COVERAGE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden set to become the next president
Kamala Harris' journey to VP-elect
Cheers, horn-honking and dancing in NYC with word of Biden victory
Here's how Joe Biden heard cheers in Brooklyn
What's next for President Trump?
The transition challenge ahead for Biden
Joe Biden's journey to the presidency
President Trump faces tough road in legal challenges
Celebrations, protests erupt in the streets
Doug Emhoff set to become first Second Gentleman