NYC mayoral candidates to discuss civil justice priorities | Watch Live March 18 at 12 p.m.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Next Mayor's Access to Justice Agenda: The Candidates in Conversation with Bill Ritter on Justice System Priorities will stream live right here on Thursday, March 18 at 12 p.m.Join Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter as he guides a conversation among the leading mayoral candidates on matters that are enormously important to all who care about justice in our great city.Ritter will be joined by candidates Eric Adams, Shaun Donovan, Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Carlos Menchaca, Dianne Morales, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, and Andrew Yang.The forum is being hosted by Fordham Law School Dean Matthew Diller, (Ret.) Chief Judge of New York and Of Counsel at Latham & Watkins, LLP Hon. Jonathan Lippman, and National Center for Access to Justice at Fordham Law Executive Director David Udell.The event was organized by the Access to Justice Initiative at Fordham Law School and by the National Center for Access to Justice.The A2J Initiative draws on the strengths and resources of the Fordham Law School to support and drive progress on civil justice issues.The National Center for Access to Justice relies on data, research, policy analysis and advocacy to expose how the justice system fails to stand up for equal justice and to assure that all people enjoy the law's protection.