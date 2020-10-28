Vote 2020: 2 of NY state's most hotly contested races happening on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7617882" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three-term Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin faces a challenge from Democrat Nancy Goroff, a Stony Brook University chemistry professor seeking public office for the first time.

LONG ISLAND -- Two of the most hotly contested races in New York State are happening on Long Island, where Republican U.S. Rep. Peter King's impending retirement after nearly three decades has set off a scramble for control of his suburban Long Island swing district.King's chosen successor, State Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino, faces Democrat Jackie Gordon, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who moved to the U.S. from the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica when she was 7.Green Party candidate Harry Berger could split the vote, which is expected to go to one of the two major party candidates.Republicans are fighting mightily to keep the seat, situated in an increasingly diverse swath of the island's South Shore. President Donald Trump narrowly took the district in 2016.Democrats see a rare opportunity to pick up a seat that had been out of reach while King was on the ballot."This is a true suburban swing district that hasn't been because of a Republican incumbent who drew support from across the aisle," said Lawrence Levy, the Executive Dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University. "Now that Pete King is gone, it reverts back to its true purple state."King, who thrived on popular issues for white suburbanites - like promises to investigate Islamic extremism in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and a crackdown on MS-13 gang violence - has been out front in the effort to keep the seat in Republican hands.He's been campaigning door-to-door with Garbarino in the bedroom communities where the retiring lawmaker has long been a favorite of white, blue-collar voters - including police officers who embrace their "back the blue" message.Garbarino, 36, has portrayed himself on the campaign trail as something of a Peter King 2.0.He's white, a lifelong Long Islander, the son of a local party boss and runs a law firm on Main Street in his hometown of Sayville. The fourth-term assemblyman has stressed his ability to work with Democrats to secure funding for projects in his district."I know what's important to Long Island families. I know what's important to Long Islanders," Garbarino said at a recent online candidate forum. Like King, he said, he would work with Democrats to do "what was right for Long Island."Gordon, a 55-year-old Black immigrant and former school guidance counselor, is more a reflection of the evolving dynamics of the district, where more than a quarter of residents now identify as non-white.She served in the military for 29 years and fought in Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring in 2014 and is a single mother of two."We need representatives who will bring communities together, not tear us apart," Gordon said at the candidate forum. "We need to bring the united back into the United States."Her campaign has outraised Garbarino's $3.7 million to about $1.4 million. Democrats hold a slight registration edge in the district.Further east on Long Island, three-term Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin faces a challenge from Democrat Nancy Goroff, a Stony Brook University chemistry professor seeking public office for the first time.The race has centered on the candidates' disparate views of Trump's response to coronavirus, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.Zeldin, an Iraq War veteran and U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, praised Trump's handling of the pandemic as "phenomenal" during a speech to the Republican National Convention.Goroff has aired campaign ads accusing Trump and Zeldin of ignoring health experts' guidance. She pledged to "use science and facts to guide us out of this crisis."One of Zeldin's ads showed Goroff at a Black Lives Matter march and described Goroff as a "radical professor" who favors emptying prisons of violent criminals. Goroff has said she opposes defunding the police, but wants the U.S. Justice Department to collect data on police misconduct and would support research to reduce police violence.On Tuesday, Zeldin waited in line like everyone else to vote. After more than an hour, he cast his vote at the Mastic Beach Fire Department."While I've been asking a lot of voters for their support out here in the First Congressional District, at the end of the day, it's up to them," he said. "And that is the beautiful thing about our great country."The race is one people are watching closely because not only does it seem to be close, but the candidates couldn't be more different."We know this race is going to be close," Goroff said. "It's always tough when you're running against an incumbent. We have had fantastic response from voters across the district."Lines were long at polling places across Long Island on Tuesday morning."I'm parked all the way down the block here - about two to three blocks down," said Rich Santana, of Shirley, who waited in a long line outside the Mastic Beach Volunteer Fire Department.Lois Mazzaro, also of Shirley, came to the Mastic Beach Fire Department to vote early in the morning and the line was so long that she decided to come back around 10:30 a.m. in hopes that the line would dissipate. But as of 12:30 p.m. the line was still about 100 people long."I think it's going to be like this all day," she said.Long lines were also reported at polling places in Huntington, Melville and Smithtown.