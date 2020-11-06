2020 presidential election

What's happening with poll watchers as 2020 presidential election results are counted

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH POLL WATCHERS?



The campaign of President Donald Trump says Republican poll watchers are being improperly denied access to observe the counting of ballots. Not so, say election officials in key battleground states, who said rules are being followed and they are committed to transparency.

WHAT IS A POLL WATCHER, ANYWAY?



Someone who monitors voting or ballot counting.

Tasked this year with monitoring a record number of mail ballots, partisan poll watchers are designated by a political party or campaign to report any concerns they may have. With a few reports of overly aggressive poll watchers, election officials said they were carefully balancing access with the need to minimize disruptions.

See All National Results

Poll watchers have been a central element of legal battles that have erupted in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada. While counting was largely finished in Michigan, the work continued Thursday in Pennsylvania and Nevada, where a narrow margin separated Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

Monitoring polling places and election offices is allowed in most states, but rules vary and there are certain limits to avoid any harassment or intimidation. Monitors are not allowed to interfere with the conduct of the election and are typically required to register in advance with the local election office.

QUOTABLE:



"I'm proud of how transparent and secure our process has been. I know that the truth is on our side here." - Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's top election official and a Democrat.

EMBED More News Videos

The candidates' sharply contrasting postures intensified a national moment of uncertainty as the nation waits to learn if Trump or Biden will win the presidency.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselection resultsvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
AP FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption in press conference
Former Florida election official recalls controversial 2000 election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
Arrests made as tensions escalate for 2nd night in NYC
Race between Trump, Biden tightens as Pa. ballot count continues
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
With ballot counting winding down, Trump team pushes election legal fights
Show More
New advisory urges CT residents to stay home between 10 pm and 5 am
The Countdown: Biden urges patience, Trump pursues legal options
New York could legalize marijuana this year, Cuomo says
28-year-old man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in NYC
COVID Crackdown: Hoboken passes house party fine ordinance
More TOP STORIES News