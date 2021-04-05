White House adapts Easter Egg Roll tradition for COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON -- The White House was forced to scratch the annual White House Easter Egg Roll for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop President Joe Biden from giving a nod to the tradition.The president on Monday delivered brief remarks from the White House to mark the holiday with his wife, Jill Biden, and the Easter Bunny by his side. The mythical creature was played by the president's military aide, Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Westling."We look forward to next year when the White House will ring with joy the season once again and there will be an Easter Egg Roll again, God willing," Biden said.The event, typically held the day after Easter, usually brings 30,000 children and parents to the White House grounds. This year the Bidens had to settle for sending out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.President Rutherford B. Hayes started the White House egg roll tradition in 1878. There have been a few other times when the event was either moved off the White House grounds or canceled.