Who will win Super Tuesday? | The Countdown

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Super Tuesday marks a key crossroads in the Democratic Party's turbulent primary season.

The states that vote on Tuesday, led by California and Texas, offer almost 10 times as many delegates in a single day than have been awarded over the first month.

Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia also hold their primary on March 3.

Bernie Sanders is the front-runner, but the rest of the field remains decidedly unsettled, even after Joe Biden's South Carolina blowout and the departures of Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter welcomed ABC News political director Rick Klein, FiveThirtyEight's Nathaniel Rakich and others to discuss this big moment in the race for president.

