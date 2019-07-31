debate

Tim Ryan: Not placing hand on heart for anthem before Democratic debate wasn't protest

DETROIT -- Democrat Tim Ryan said Wednesday he didn't put his hand over his heart when the national anthem was played at the presidential debate because of "absent-mindedness," not as a sign of protest.

The Ohio congressman was the only one of the 10 candidates at the Detroit debate not to place a hand over their heart during "The Star-Spangled Banner" Tuesday night.

Ryan stood with his hands clasped in front.

Critics called Ryan out on social media, saying he was disrespectful and questioning whether it was a protest similar to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's kneeling during the anthem.

"The View" host Meghan McCain, daughter of war hero and late Sen. John McCain, tweeted "Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!!"



Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary under Republican President George W. Bush, said in a tweet, "I guess he's appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party."



Ryan's campaign said in a statement he wasn't protesting and "didn't mean to make any statement."

The campaign called it "a moment of absent-mindedness while on a debate stage that won't happen again."

"Congressman Ryan loves our country and will continue to honor the flag during the anthem in future events, as he has in countless events in the past," the campaign said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsohiodebatepresidential racenational anthempresidential debatedemocrats
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEBATE
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders fight back against moderate presidential rivals
Buttigieg asked about being youngest 2020 Democratic candidate
Elizabeth Warren: 'Big ideas' are policy fights worth having
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms hit the area
NYC sanitation worker prevents woman from jumping off bridge
Drug ring operated out of NJ rec center, official says
Police: 9-year-old boy from Brooklyn drowns at NJ water park
Rich parents reportedly give up custody of kids for financial aid
Livery driver coaches passenger as she gives birth in car
Show More
Man lied about charity sending military families on trips: FBI
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
Body of missing swimmer found on Queens beach
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
Judge: Richard Thomas no longer mayor of Mount Vernon
More TOP STORIES News