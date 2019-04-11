WikiLeaks' Julian Assange charged after arrest at Ecuador embassy in London

Assange has been arrested in relation to a US extradition request for "conspiracy with Chelsea Manning" for publishing Iraq War Logs, Cablegate, Afghan War Logs, precisely the persecution for which he was granted asylum under the 1951 Refugee Convention in 2012. @unhumanrights pic.twitter.com/i0TezO3SdK — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

LONDON, England -- Julian Assange has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, according to a Department of Justice press release. He has appeared in a courtroom at London's Westminster Magistrates Court, AP reports.The charge is connected to the case of former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, according to the release. The U.S. government alleged that Assange helped Manning crack a password to access sensitive files in 2010.Assange's attorney said he had been arrested on U.S. extradition request as well as for breaching UK bail conditions. His legal team said later Thursday that he would fight extradition to the U.S.Ecuador's president says his government withdrew asylum status for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange almost seven years after he sought refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London, citing "repeated violations of international conventions and daily-life protocols."Lenin Moreno announced the "sovereign decision" in a statement accompanied by a video on Twitter on Thursday.Assange hasn't left the embassy since August 2012 for fear that if he steps off Ecuador's diplomatic soil he would be arrested and extradited to the U.S. for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.London police arrested Assange at the embassy Thursday on a court warrant issued in 2012, when he failed to surrender to the court.British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt thanked Moreno for breaking the impasse, saying on Twitter that Assange "is no hero and no one is above the law."Since Assange started the anti-secrecy website in 2006, Wikileaks has received international attention for releasing sensitive, and often classified, information.