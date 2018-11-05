POLITICS

Will recent acts of violence impact election?

Bill Ritter is joined by political reporter Dave Evans, ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks and political analyst Hank Sheinkopf for this week's edition of "The Countdown."

NEW YORK (WABC) --
With Election Day just one week away, we are taking a closer look at what is happening this week in the world of politics.

Bill Ritter is joined by political reporter Dave Evans, ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks and political analyst Hank Sheinkopf for this week's edition of "The Countdown."

This week's conversation includes a look at how several acts of domestic terror are impacting next week's election and more on the candidates' final week of campaigning.

Make sure you are ready to go for Election Day. Find a poll site locator here or call 866 VOTE NYC if you have any questions.

Make sure to tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Each week, the series will feature a different guest to talk about the big political stories of the week.

