U.S. & WORLD

Former Attorney General William Barr leading candidate for same job in Trump Cabinet

U.S. President George H. Bush, right, and William Barr wave after Barr was sworn in as the new Attorney General of the United States, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1991. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (WABC) --
William Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has emerged as a leading contender for that job in President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

That's according to a person involved in the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because no selection to lead the Justice Department has been announced.

Trump has been known to change his mind on personnel decisions.

The appointment is especially sensitive now as special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, which the department oversees, is showing signs of entering its final stages.

Barr was attorney general between 1991 and 1993. Trump forced out Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November and elevated Sessions' chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, to acting attorney general.

He's also a New York City native, growing up on the Upper West Side. His parents were faculty members at Columbia University, where he received bachelor's and master's degrees in government.

Barr received his law degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Since leaving government, Barr has worked in senior corporate positions and as a lawyer with a Washington firm.

--
Information from the Associated Press

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsattorney generalPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Vibrant, vivacious coral named 2019's color of the year
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at California airport
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
Family and friends honored Bush 41 at private service
More Politics
Top Stories
Police find gun in Brooklyn high school student's backpack
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Long Island woman accused of abandoning dog, driving away
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
Show More
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at California airport
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Officer involved in Garner's death faces hearing
AccuWeather: Expect cold, possible snow south this weekend
More News