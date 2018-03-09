POLITICS

Wisconsin governor candidate breastfeeds in campaign ad

Kelda Roys, an advocate for women's right to breastfeed in public, said the moment was unscripted. (Kelda for Governor 2018/YouTube)

Wisconsin governor hopeful Kelda Helen Roys shared her first campaign ad in which she is seen breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter.

The ad, titled "Our Girls," begins by showing Roys with her husband and two daughters. Roys, a Democratic candidate, talks about her efforts pass legislation to ban the chemical bisphenol A from baby bottles and sippy cups.

In the middle of the ad, Roys' infant daughter can be heard crying in the background. Her husband steps into frame to hand her their crying baby. Roys begins to breastfeed her daughter while continuing to talk about the bill. Roys told the Wisconsin State Journal that the moment was unscripted.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Roys has been an advocate for breastfeeding, helping pass legislation that protected a woman's right to breastfeed in public in 2010.
