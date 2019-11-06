Politics

Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election in Virginia

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) -- The woman who lost her job after displaying her middle finger at President Donald Trump's motorcade has won a seat on a county board of supervisors in Virginia.

With 99 percent of the vote reported by the Loudoun County Office of Elections Tuesday night, unofficial returns showed Democrat Juli Briskman ahead of Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe with 52% of the vote.

Among her goals, Briskman said she would increase transparency in local government.

Briskman was on a bike ride in October 2017 and was photographed making the gesture as Trump's motorcade went by. She told her bosses what happened after the photo went viral and was asked to leave her government contracting job or face termination. She sued and won a severance claim, but her wrongful-termination lawsuit was dismissed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvirginiaelection 2019electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally struck by school bus in Queens
First taste of winter headed our way
Man arrested for allegedly peeping into bathroom stalls on LI
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Man fatally stabbed at family shelter in Queens
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
Driver of stolen car wanted in fatal hit-and-run of Queens woman
Show More
2 dead in fast-moving fire that tore through NJ home
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Rutgers to mark 150th anniversary of 1st-ever college football game
President Trump to attend NYC Veterans Day Parade
Police: Armed Teaneck man barricaded self in home, set it on fire
More TOP STORIES News