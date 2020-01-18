Politics

Women's March and rallies held in NYC, across the country

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hundreds of people gathered in New York City on Saturday as part of the nationwide Women's March rallies.

The fourth annual marches in the city focus on issues including climate change, reproductive rights, pay equity, immigration reform and LGBTQ rights.

Late morning rallies were held in Manhattan.

Groups gathering at Foley Square and Columbus Circle plan to converge at Times Square Saturday afternoon as part of a "Rise and Roar" rally.

There were marches scheduled Saturday in more than over 180 cities.

The first Women's March took place the day after President Trump's inauguration in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york city
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect from today's winter storm
What to know if you have to travel today
One person killed in apparent road rage on Route 80 in NJ
Police offer $10K reward for info in 2010 murder of Queens woman
Man arrested in senior scam on Long Island
Close call when a man falls on subway tracks
62-year-old recovering from violent, unprovoked subway attack
Show More
Police search for 2 people after shots fired in Midtown
BE KIND: Man finds $40,000 in his couch, returns it
JFK, 2 other airports screen passengers from China for new illness
Bronx concert held to benefit Puerto Rico earthquake victims
Probe examines complaints of Teslas suddenly accelerating
More TOP STORIES News