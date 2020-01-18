Politics

Women's marches to be held Saturday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Women's marches will be held across the country including New York City.

Barriers have been set up in Columbus Circle where at least two marches are expected to converge.

Tens of thousands of women are then expected to march down Fifth and Sixth Avenues for a rally.

This is the fourth year that the marches have taken place.

They began the day after President Trump's inauguration in 2017.
