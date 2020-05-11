It's one of the great feelings of summer: jumping into the cool waters of a swimming pool on a hot, humid day. But chilling out over the summer will likely look different in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.
While there was initial concern that the virus could stay active in pool water, health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there's no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to people through properly treated water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas.
"Proper operation, maintenance and disinfection with chlorine and bromine should remove or inactive the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC said in a statement.
A bigger concern, however, involves being in a pool around other people where it would be hard to practice proper social distancing, so many cities and states are playing it safe as summer gets underway.
Public pools in New York City are closed for the foreseeable future, while Texas plans to open swimming pools with limited occupancy and North Carolina is keeping pools closed until at least May 22.
If pools open in your area, AccuWeather experts recommend continuing to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.
What to know about coronavirus and pools this summer
