accuweather

What to know about coronavirus and pools this summer

It's one of the great feelings of summer: jumping into the cool waters of a swimming pool on a hot, humid day. But chilling out over the summer will likely look different in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.

While there was initial concern that the virus could stay active in pool water, health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there's no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to people through properly treated water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas.

"Proper operation, maintenance and disinfection with chlorine and bromine should remove or inactive the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC said in a statement.

A bigger concern, however, involves being in a pool around other people where it would be hard to practice proper social distancing, so many cities and states are playing it safe as summer gets underway.

Public pools in New York City are closed for the foreseeable future, while Texas plans to open swimming pools with limited occupancy and North Carolina is keeping pools closed until at least May 22.

If pools open in your area, AccuWeather experts recommend continuing to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssummeraccuweatherswimmingcoronaviruspool
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: 113-year record low in jeopardy Monday night
Latest snow and cold on record grip New York City
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy, Sen. Menendez hold COVID-19 update
Death rate below 200 in NY for first time since pandemic began
93 cases of mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 in NY
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
Fire tears through apartment in Bronx high-rise; Arson suspected
Show More
NYC Alternate Side Parking returns for 'Clean Sweep' next week
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
NYC turns focus on health providers in hardest-hit communities
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
More TOP STORIES News