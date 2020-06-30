Reopen News: City plans to reopen 15 pools across NYC by August

reopen nyc

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is planning to open 15 pools across the boroughs by Aug. 1.

The news came as details about Mayor Bill de Blasio's budget were released on Tuesday.

The budget allocates for $5.3 million to hire 716 positions; $3.6 million for pool staff; $1.7 million for staff for pools and sprinklers and water fountains.

Pools will open in the following neighborhoods:

-Bronx: Crotona, Mullaly, Haffen
-Brooklyn: Sunset, Betsy Head, K-Poo
-Manhattan: Hamilton Fish, Jackie Robinson, Wagner, Marcus Garvey
-Queens: Astoria, Liberty, Fisher
-Staten Island: Lyons, Tottenville

