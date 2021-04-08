Search on for man, woman in violent brawl at Bronx Popeyes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10496330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He was a young kid, a hardworking guy." A Georgia man received quite the surprise while he was at a local jeweler working out a possible payment plan for an engagement ring, as none other than Shaq overheard the conversation.

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police want to find the people behind a violent brawl at a Popeyes restaurant in the Bronx.The incident happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at the store on Bruckner Boulevard.Video shows a man in a red shirt throw a punch, which then escalates as he and a woman proceed to attack the 24-year-old victim.At one point, the pair picked up a "wet floor" sign and beat the victim over the head with it.Police say they stole $150 from the victim before leaving.The woman later returned to the restaurant to pick up her food.The suspects left in a black four-door sedan.The victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration above his eye and pain and swelling to his head.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------