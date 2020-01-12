Popeye's worker attacked by Uber Eats deliveryman in NYC: NYPD

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for an Uber Eats deliveryman who attacked an employee at a Popeye's restaurant in New York City.

The attack happened just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 inside the restaurant in the 200 block of 8th Avenue.

Police say the two got into an argument before the suspect put the 22-year-old worker in a chokehold and punched him in the side of his head.

The Popeye's employee was not seriously injured.

The Uber Eats deliveryman then ran away from the scene. He is believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, about 6 feet 3 inches and around 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.

