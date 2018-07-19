Port Authority cracking down on illegal pickups at NYC airports

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim reports on authorities cracking down on illegal pickups at NYC airports.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Authorities are cracking down on illegal rides at local airports to keep passengers and drivers safe.

Port Authority officials announced the new effort on Thursday afternoon following a recent incident at LaGuardia Airport.

Unlicensed livery cab driver Marco Morales-Carrillo, 32, was chased by cops through Terminal B on Tuesday night before launching off the second-floor departure ramp onto a car below. He smashed the roof of a car below and seriously hurt his head before rolling onto the street and hobbling into a nearby SUV driven by his wife, police said.

They were nabbed not too far from the scene after becoming snarled in airport traffic.

Police say this is the fourth time he has been arrested after allegedly trolling for fares at city airports.

"A lot of these people have steerers where they come into the baggage claim area," Port Authority officer Charles O'Connor said. "They're approaching passengers unknowingly many times saying 'do you need a ride?' when the Port Authority provides safe, secure locations for customer pickups."

Police are working with the Queens district attorney to increase fines and get stiffer penalties to deter these activities because unsuspecting passengers often get taken advantage of.

"We don't know when an illegal cab picks up one of our passengers, whether they have a driver's license, whether they're insured or pretty much anything," O'Connor said.

Travelers and Yellow Cab drivers at LaGuardia said they were on board with the crackdown.

"If you come here from different countries or other parts of the country, you don't know how much cabs cost and you find out later on you got ripped off five times more than what you should have paid, that amounts to stealing," one traveler said.

Morales-Carrillo was slapped with a slew of charges including reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and unlawful solicitation at a transportation facility.

Cops say his wife had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnewark international airportlaguardia airportjfk international airportport authorityNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News