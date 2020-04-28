Port Authority officer injured in accident near Holland Tunnel

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Port Authority police officer suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle accident on Route 139 in Jersey City overnight.The roadway is a main feeder to the Holland Tunnel.Police were investigating another accident with an overturned vehicle when more vehicles crashed just before 12:45 a.m.Several people were injured, including the Port Authority police officer.They were taken to Jersey City Medical Center with various injuries.The traffic in the Holland Tunnel to New York was experiencing delays early Tuesday.